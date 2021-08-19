South Country fire departments respond to tanker truck fire in Elko

Highway 3 was closed due to the fire Wednesday evening

Highway 3 was closed at Elko on Wednesday evening due to a commercial vehicle fire, says Michael Hockley, Deputy Chief of the Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service.

The highway was re-opened just before midnight.

Firefighters from Baynes Lake and Elko fire departments responded after a Super-B fuel hauler’s cab ingnited while refueling at the Canco Hilltop Service Station. In total, 23 firefighters responded.

The incident also resulted in 20 people from the service station and nearby mobile home park being evacuated and sent to Fernie. They have since returned home.

“Thanks to the incredible work of our firefighters we were able to quickly get the fire knocked down and prevent what could have been a much more serious situation,” sHockley.

The driver of the truck got out unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

READ: Evacuation order rescinded for mobile home community near Elko



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter