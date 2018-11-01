So far, so mellow

Only one ticket issued for cannabis-related violations, say law enforcement

Cannabis legalization officially went live nearly two weeks ago, but it’s safe to say Cranbrook hasn’t descended into the chaos of reefer madness.

Cranbrook RCMP have yet to issue any tickets for cannabis-related offences, while the same goes for City of Cranbrook bylaw officers.

In fact, only one ticket for a cannabis-related violation has been issued locally since legalization and it came from East Kootenay Traffic Services, according to Sgt. Don Erichsen.

The ticket was issued during a road safety check when the investigating officer picked up the smell of cannabis, which wasn’t stored properly or purchased legally.

Winnipeg Police tweeted out a photo of one of the first cannabis-related ticket violations in the early morning of Oct. 17 — a $672 fine for consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway.

It’s not just the RCMP who can issue violation tickets; City of Cranbrook bylaw officers are also tasked with enforcing local municipal bylaws regulating where the public can consume cannabis.

Previous story
Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action

Just Posted

So far, so mellow

Only one ticket issued for cannabis-related violations, say law enforcement

B.C. government issues first recreational pot shop licence in Kimberley

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Caribou maternity pen project nears its end by Revelstoke

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Kootenay Ice wrangle overtime win from Swift Current Broncos

The Ice beat the Broncos 2-1 in a shootout to secure goaltender Jesse Makaj’s first WHL win.

The email extortionist and me

Not long ago, this missive came into my email inbox: “Hi, victim.… Continue reading

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

BC Conservatives want in on electoral reform debate

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon says all parties should be included, not just NDP, Liberals

Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action

Pipeline is operating at 80 per cent capacity

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of B.C.

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Environment Canada forecasts deluge for Lower Mainland, snow for northwestern B.C.

On the south coast, Environment Canada is forecasting 60 to 80 millimetres of precipitation.

Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Robert Gregory Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court to face charges he killed 11 people.

Federal health minister responds to dying woman’s pleas to change law

Audrey Parker, who is terminally ill, says she will be ending her life sooner than she would like because Canada’s assisted dying law is too restrictive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Churchill as town celebrates rail line repairs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a northern Manitoba community to celebrate repairs to its rail line.

‘We play for them:’ Bronco to return to ice for his first game since bus crash

One of the Humboldt Broncos in a bus crash last April will be back on the ice with his team for the first time this weekend.

Most Read