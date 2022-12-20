Larson Hill on the Coquihalla Highway as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the highway is expected 10-15 centimetres of snow and temperatures anywhere from -22 to -27, feeling like -27 to -40 with wind chill. (DriveBC)

Snowfall warnings and travel advisories in effect for Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector

With snow, wind, and cold temperatures, drivers are to travel with extreme caution

DriveBC has put travel advisories in effect for both the Coquihalla Highway (5) and the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97) on Tuesday morning.

The advisories are following snowfall on the highway in which Environment Canada put warnings out on Monday.

On top of cold temperatures and snow, high winds are in the area as well causing drifting snow and low visibility for drivers. Travellers are advised to turn their lights on, drive slowly, and maintain distance from other drivers while navigating the roads.

The snowfall warning from Environment Canada is expected to last the whole day as 15-20 centimetres are expected to fall and winds are to reach 20-40 kilometres per hour.

Crews and equipment will be working on clearing the highways throughout the day and travellers are to expect delays.

The current temperature at -22 C, feels like -27 C.

