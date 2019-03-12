Motorists are encouraged to drive to conditions with up to 20cm snowfall expected over the next 24 hours. File photo

Snowfall warning issued for Kootenays

Up to 20cm expected by Wednesday morning; motorists encouraged to drive to conditions

Hold onto your toques, winter isn’t over yet.

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Kootenays, with up to 20cm expected in some areas by Wednesday morning.

According to Environment Canada, a slow-moving frontal system will bring snow to the area today and tonight.

It is predicting 10 to 20cm of snow by Wednesday morning.

The storm is expected to affect the following areas: Boundary (Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass); East Kootenay; Elk Valley; Kootenay Lake (Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass); and West Kootenay (Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass).

East Kootenay highway contractor Mainroad has also issued an advisory.

“All motorists are encouraged to prepare for deteriorating conditions,” read a release issued late Monday.

“If travel is necessary, allow more travel time and drive with extra caution.”

During and after the event, Mainroad crews will apply anti-icing chemicals and/or winter abrasive, and commence snow removal operations as required.

This will continue on all highways until the event passes and roadways are back to normal.

Motorists are encouraged to report any observations and concerns to Mainroad’s 24-hour communications and dispatch office, which will be passed onto highway crews.

To make a report, call 1-800-665-4929.

For the latest information on weather alerts in B.C., visit Weather.gc.ca.

Previous story
Actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin charged in college admissions bribery scheme
Next story
How would you improve travel on BC Ferries?

Just Posted

City of Cranbrook warns of email scam

Residents have been receiving emails claiming a ‘payment’ hasn’t been processed

City hires new fire chief

Wayne ‘Dez’ Desjardins comes to Cranbrook after 36 years of service in the Canadian military

RDEK wrestling with wildlife carcass disposal

Board votes down motion to dispose wildlife carcasses in Sparwood landfill

Kimberley Dynamiters are Eddie Mountain Division champs

Nitros sweep Fernie, win title for fifth time in five years

UPDATED: Wildlife biologist seeking provincial funding for translocation report

Study to provide guidance to the province on using translocation as a deer management option

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair

66 projects, representing about 80 students’ work, were presented for judging on Friday, March 8

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair

66 projects, representing about 80 students’ work, were presented for judging on Friday, March 8

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at B.C. port training centre

RCMP investigating after shooting at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Man falls 20 feet off B.C. bridge onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous stunt

Police say alcohol contributed to a “bad decision”

Most Read