Environment Canada says Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass could receive 25 centimetres

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for heavy snowfall on Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass.

The alert estimates 15-to-25 centimetres of snow to fall through Friday night to Saturday morning, and that another 10-to-15 cm are possible throughout Saturday.

Check drivebc.ca for up to date highway conditions and closures.