Snowfall warning issued for East Kootenay region

The area is expected to get hit with 15 to 20cm of snow Monday throughout the day and night

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the East Kootenay region for Monday, January 3, 2022.(Cranbrook Townsman file)

More snow is on the way for the East Kootenay region, as Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Monday (Jan. 3) throughout the day and night.

The area is expected to get hit with 15 to 20 centimetres, intensifying this morning and continuing into the evening in the south, says Environment Canada. In the East Columbia and northern sections of the region, the snow will briefly ease off near noon and intensify again in the afternoon.

Environment Canada says to be prepared to adjust your driving as conditions change.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” reads the snowfall warning. “Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to have an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”

For information on emergency plans and kits go to www.getprepared.gc.ca.