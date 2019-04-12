Snowfall warning is in effect for Highway 3 beginning Saturday. (Photo by Aaron Burdon on Unsplash)

Snowfall warning for the Kootenays

Environment Canada issued the advisory on Friday, snowfall up to 10 cm called for Saturday

Don’t put away your boots or windshield brush away, just yet.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a number of highway passes in British Columbia this weekend, including a stretch through the Kootenays.

Spring snow is called for on Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass – beginning Saturday, April 13.

“A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on Saturday,” the advisory reads.

“Snow will develop over the highway passes beginning early in the morning. Initially, snow levels will be near 800 metres and gradually rise to 1200 metres that afternoon.”

Read more: Expect delays at Paulson Bridge

Read more: Winter tire rules extended for B.C. highways

Near the Kootenay Pass and Coquihalla summit, 10 to 15 centimetres (cm) of snow can be expected by the afternoon.

Additional amounts of five to 10 cm are possible Saturday night as convective flurries develop in the wake of the front.

“Snowfall over other southern B.C. highway passes will be less intense and total amounts nearer five cm can be expected on Saturday.”

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

For road updates visit DriveBC.

For Environment Canada updates click here: Weather


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety
Next story
Abbotsford man rushed at cop with two Tasers in hands, police say

Just Posted

Cranbrook Friendship hockey team alleges missing funds

The team says more than $30,000 is missing 12 days prior to trip to Japan

White Tiger Taekwondo earns 80 medals at invitational

The Cranbrook club saw 25 athletes be successful at their final tournament of the year

Successful first tournament for Wild

The Mount Baker senior girl’s soccer team kicked off their season being victorious

Sam Steele Society announces 2019’s festival theme

Celebrating the Spirit of Cranbrook: Its History, Its People, Its Future

Local young vocalist paired with Kootenay singer-songwriter

13-year-old Pyper Standing opening for Holly Hyatt Band Wednesday, April 17

WATCH: The week in review

A look back at some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To the little white truck that turned off Baker Street and… Continue reading

Snowfall warning for the Kootenays

Environment Canada issued the advisory on Friday, snowfall up to 10 cm called for Saturday

Accused test-taker pleads guilty in college bribery scandal involving B.C. businessman

Meanwhile, David Sidoo of Vancouver has pleaded not guilty and denies all claims

Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

Sentencing delayed for B.C. woman caught vaginally smuggling drugs

Judge doesn’t like sentence proposed for Penticton woman who evaded RCMP

Abbotsford man rushed at cop with two Tasers in hands, police say

Officer not injured in incident Wednesday night on Eagle Mountain

U.S. and Canada continue to talk Columbia River Treaty

Katrine Conroy says flood risk and hydro power were topics of discussion

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

Most Read