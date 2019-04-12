Snowfall warning for the Kootenays

Environment Canada issued the advisory on Friday, snowfall up to 10 cm called for Saturday

Snowfall warning is in effect for Highway 3 beginning Saturday.

Don’t put away your boots or windshield brush away, just yet.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a number of highway passes in British Columbia this weekend, including a stretch through the Kootenays.

Spring snow is called for on Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass – beginning Saturday, April 13.

“A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on Saturday,” the advisory reads.

“Snow will develop over the highway passes beginning early in the morning. Initially, snow levels will be near 800 metres and gradually rise to 1200 metres that afternoon.”

Near the Kootenay Pass and Coquihalla summit, 10 to 15 centimetres (cm) of snow can be expected by the afternoon.

Additional amounts of five to 10 cm are possible Saturday night as convective flurries develop in the wake of the front.

“Snowfall over other southern B.C. highway passes will be less intense and total amounts nearer five cm can be expected on Saturday.”

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

For Environment Canada updates click here: Weather



