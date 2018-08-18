Smoky skies like a disappearing act for sights, monuments around B.C.

Haze expected to last the next several days, Environment Canada said

Outdoor enthusiasts might find it best to stay indoors this weekend, as the smoky skies continue to wreak havoc on lungs and block visibility of sights and views.

British Columbians have been quick to post on social media this week, showing before-and-after photos of the dusty haze moving in to cloud otherwise beautiful views.

Like a disappearing act: the mountain ranges, architecture or colourful valleys that were there last week are now replaced with an orange and grey smog.

In a photo posted by Dawn English, the smoke appears to have caused Arrow Lakes near Castlegar to completely vanish Friday.

“The photo was taken up a logging road called Deer Park,” she told Black Press Media. “The lake and the view along the road are normally gorgeous!”

Environment Canada says the smoky skies will continue for the next few days, with levels varying based on wind direction and fire activity.

“Until a significant change in the provincial weather pattern occurs, widespread air quality improvements are not expected,” it said Saturday.

The Okanagan and southern B.C. are seeing some of the worst air quality in the world this week.

Residents in Prince George woke up Friday to the skies still looking like it was nighttime.

In a provincial update on the wildfires, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said evacuation orders won’t be issued based on air quality alone.

“Smoke is really dynamic and it is changing rapidly and it comes and goes both in space and in time,” she said.

Henry said people with asthma or other health concerns should limit their exposure to the low-quality air.

“We do know this is stressful time for many people and the smoke is a visible reminder of that,” she said. “So it’s an important time to pay attention your neighbours, look out for people, make sure you have your rescue medications and have a plan in place if you’re somebody who is going to be affected by the smoke.”

Environment Canada explains how smog can get trapped in valleys.

Previous story
McDermid Creek fire registered at 70ha
Next story
‘We will not forget:’ Thousands attend funeral fallen Fredericton officers

Just Posted

Crews planning controlled burns for Meachen Creek fire

B.C. Wildfire Service hoping to conduct planned ignitions on Sunday to help containment lines

Meachen Creek fire changed little overnight

Mayor reaches out to thank community; evacuation alert notices are being delivered door to door so no one is missed

Kimberley resource, tourism industry braces as wildfires rip through forests

Tourists are still filling golf courses and shops in Kimberley, B.C., but… Continue reading

Castlegar bridge designed by architect of collapsed Italian bridge

Riccardo Morandi designed the Kinnaird Bridge, which is part of Highway 3.

Court sides with developer in Jumbo ‘substantially started’ dispute

Resort developer successfully argues 2014 decision that halted the project was unfair

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Creston and Fernie.

Registration open now for October disc golf tournament

Registration opened on Monday, August 13 for the 2018 B.C. Provincials —… Continue reading

Paving underway on Cobham Avenue

Paving is underway on the City’s largest capital infrastructure project of 2018,… Continue reading

McDermid Creek fire registered at 70ha

A wildfire burning approximately 6 kilometres west of the Morrissey area is… Continue reading

Smoky skies like a disappearing act for sights, monuments around B.C.

Haze expected to last the next several days, Environment Canada said

Smoke scraps Nelson’s MS Bike Challenge

The annual fundraising event cancelled its cycling Saturday because of poor air quality

Canadians react to death of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at age 80

Nobel Peace Prize-winning former UN leader died early Saturday following a short illness

44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Lifesaving Society urging caution to prevent deaths while on lakes, oceans and in pools

Some of B.C.’s air quality levels worse than Jodhpur, India

Okanagan, northern B.C. seeing some of the worst air quality globally

Most Read