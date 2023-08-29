Smoky skies have plagued the Okanagan for weeks due to wildfires in the area. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Smoky skies have plagued the Okanagan for weeks due to wildfires in the area. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Smoky skies cloud B.C. air quality

Another advisory in place for several regions of province

Wildfire smoke continues to impact local communities.

Another air quality advisory has been issued for areas in the Southern and Central Interior and in the North East.

“Conditions may improve in parts of the Southern Interior later today and into tomorrow,” the Tuesday, Aug. 29 provincial advisory reads.

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.”

People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

READ MORE: Air quality advisory continues in Okanagan, much of B.C.

READ MORE: West Kelowna wildfire remains out of control at 12,635 hectares

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

air qualityB.C. Wildfires 2023Okanagan

Previous story
Highway 1 reopens through the Fraser Canyon after wildfire closure
Next story
‘I remember the fear’: Canadians recounted Bernardo horror after transfer

Just Posted

Pixabay.com
Firearms charges laid against local man

Tanya Finley addresses the crowd at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce during a forum on crime in the community.Trevor Crawley photo.
Businesses, politicians appeal for solutions to tackle rising crime, thefts in Cranbrook

Clockwise from top left: Manav Basyal and Biren Majhi have opened the new Baker 89 in downtown Cranbrook. Left to right — Ram Tiwari, Biren Majhi, Manav Basyal and Sooni Tiwari (front); Wloka Farms in Creston is expanding their storage facility located right behind the fruit stand; Brian Donald is the general manager at Craftsman Collision; Last week the iconic Hudson’s Bay Store in downtown Banff closed its doors.
Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

The Rocky Mountain Rogues in action against the Terrace Northmen, Saturday’s Saratoga Cup Semifinal, August 26 at COTR Field. (Barry Coulter photo)
Rogues three-peat as Saratoga Cup champs