Pictured is aircraft being used to control the fire at Stirton Road near Marysville on Sunday, August 9, 2020. (Paul Rodgers/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Smoky skies bulletin issued for Kimberley, Cranbrook

The area is likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours: Interior Health

Interior Health (IH) and the Province of B.C. have issued a smoky skies bulletin for Cranbrook, Kimberley and the surrounding area.

On Wednesday, August 12 the local health authority issued the bulletin, stating that the area is likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Potential smoke impacts are localized to Kimberley and Cranbrook as fire crews extinguish small wildfires in the area,” reads the bulletin. “During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.”

IH says that although wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment, it’s important to be mindful that exposure may affect one’s health.

“People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant woman and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure,” says the bulletin.

IH recommends stoping or reducing activity levels if breathing becomes uncomfortable, or if you feel unwell. Stay cool, drink plenty of fluids, and carry asthma or any other fast-acting medications with you at all times.

IH also recommends maintaining good overall health and monitoring your symptoms, especially if related to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, August 13, there are three wildfires listed by the BC Wildfire service in the Kimberley/Cranbrook area. The Stirton Road fire is under control at four hectares and the Kiakho Lake fire is also listed as under control at 0.60 hectares.

A new fire start in the Wycliffe area at Plateau Pit was listed on Wednesday, August 12. It is under control, believed to be person caused, and at 0.03 hectares.

