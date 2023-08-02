Smoke highly visible as more than 1,500 hectares burn near Trout Lake

Smoke from the Hiren Creek Wildfire as seen from town. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Wildfires are peppering the Southeast Fire Centre south of Revelstoke near Trout Lake with more than 1,500 hectares burning from just a handful of fires.

In BC’s worst wildfire season on record, the Southeast Fire Centre doesn’t have the most fires in the province, but the ones burning are still keeping the BC Wildfire Service busy. Four fires located near Trout Lake, which is east of Shelter Bay ferry, currently account for more than 1,500 hectares of ‘out of control’ burning.

The Persian Creek fire hasn’t been updated since July 27, but at the time the blaze was 477 ha. The suspected cause of ignition is currently listed on the BC Wildfire Map as lightning, which has been a common culprit across the region. Currently, the BC Wildfire Map has the response type for the Persian Creek fire listed as ‘modified’, meaning the fire is being monitored and control measures are carried out as needed to minimize damage.

South of the Persian Creek fire is the Lardeau Creek blaze, which is currently listed on the BC Wildfire Map at 218 ha., but it’s worth noting that this fire has also not been updated since last Thursday (July 27). BC Wildfire Service continue its modified response to the blaze.

The Lardeau Creek region is a hotbed for wildfires, with a second one less than two kilometres from the former. The Lardeau Creek East fire is listed at 240 ha., but the fire response from the BC Wildfire Service is to ‘monitor’ the blaze.

Both Lardeau Creek fires are suspected to have been ignited by lightning.

Finally, a 660 ha. wildfire is burning at Hall Creek, which is roughly 20 km from Trout Lake. With the last update on Saturday (July 29), BC Wildfire Service is combating the blaze using a ‘modified’ response. Like the other fires in the region, the Hall Creek fire is suspected to have started from lightning.

These fires are just a few of the more than 350 burning across the province that have kept BC Wildfire Services busy all summer.

Near Revelstoke, the Hiren Creek Wildfire is still burning, with smoke from the fire visible in town today (Aug. 2).

The size of the fire still sits at 531 ha according to the BC Wildfire Map, although the fire hasn’t been updated since July 25.

The fire is located along the Jordan River, approximately 20 km from Revelstoke.

The fire is being fought with a modified response. “This fire is burning in a steep and mountainous area that crews are unable to safely access,” said the BC Wildfire Service in their description of the fire.

