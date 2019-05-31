The town of Fernie, B.C. is barely visible through the blanket of smoke which rolled in this morning, caused by the Alberta wildfires. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Smoke from Alberta wildfires shrouds East Kootenay towns

Air quality health index rating for the Cranbrook area showing moderate risk to health

Shifting wind patterns have caused wildfire smoke from Alberta and Saskatchewan to shroud East Kootenay towns in smoke.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the smoke is not being created by local fires.

See more: ‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

There are currently four fires listed in the Southeast Fire District; Overton Creek, east of Grand Forks, estimated 0.01ha in size, caused by lightning. Status: new. Hellroaring Creek, east of Trail, estimated 0.01ha in size, caused by lightning. Status: new. Midge Creek, Kootenay Lake Provincial Park, estimated 0.01ha in size, person caused. Status: new. Fording River, east of Elkford, estimated 0.05ha in size, person caused. Status: under control.

To view satellite imagery of the smoke visit http://firesmoke.ca/forecasts/current/.

Parts of the United States are also seeing the affects of the Alberta wildfires.

According to the Government of B.C., the air quality health index rating for Cranbrook and surrounding areas currently sits between four and six out of 10+, representing a moderate risk to health.

Read the full provincial summary for air quality here.

At-risk individuals (people with heart and lung conditions) should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities. The general population should not feel the need to modify usual outdoor activities at this time, unless you experience coughing or irritation.

The health index forecast shows that the air quality will remain the same into Saturday.

The Air Quality Health Index in Castlegar is currently listed as 2 (low risk).


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Smoke from the Alberta wildfires have shrouded Elkford, B.C. in smoke. Photo courtesy of Melanie Wagner

The town of Fernie, B.C. is barely visible through the blanket of smoke which rolled in this morning, caused by the Alberta wildfires. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Previous story
NDP MPs call for prioritization of softwood lumber agreement
Next story
RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Just Posted

NDP MPs call for prioritization of softwood lumber agreement

The federal NDP is taking the governing Liberals to task for failing… Continue reading

The plight of the honeybee

Local bee populations devastated over past winter — several factors to blame

Cranbrook Legion to mark D-Day anniversary June 6

Barry Coulter The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 24 Cranbrook, is marking one… Continue reading

KIJHL interested in a Cranbrook presence

KIJHL president says Cranbrook would be a good fit for the league’s geographic model

RCMP investigating stolen dirtbike in Cranbrook

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police non-emergency line

VIDEO: Misbehave too much? Uber will ban you from the app

So don’t be rude, leave trash behind, or ask the driver to speed beyond the limit

Party on, Canada

Two of the biggest winners/losers in the SNC Lavalin affair are the… Continue reading

Key City Theatre running Summer Theatre Camps for youth

As the school year winds down and the days grow long and… Continue reading

What Does the Bible Really say about Homosexuality?

Rev. Yme Woensdregt In my last two columns, I wrote that there… Continue reading

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Smoke from Alberta wildfires shrouds East Kootenay towns

Air quality health index rating for the Cranbrook area showing moderate risk to health

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Most Read