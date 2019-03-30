Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, along with BC Wildfire Service crews and Aqam residents, responded to a small wildfire late Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy Damien Vincent/Vincent Photograpy

Small wildfire reported outside Cranbrook

Fire crews, volunteers knock down estimated seven hectare wildfire near ʔaq̓am community

The B.C. Wildfire Service reports that a small wildfire estimated at seven hectares was discovered late Friday out near the Aqam community.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services assisted B.C. Wildfire Service crews and Aqam residents in knocking down the fire before it got to homes in the area.

A tweet from Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services notes that conditions are dry and warns area residents to be fire smart as the season changes over and temperatures warm up.

According to recent data from the Southeast Fire Centre, the Cranbrook and Koocanusa fire zones are marked at a low fire danger rating.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan
Next story
Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Just Posted

Small wildfire reported outside Cranbrook

Fire crews, volunteers knock down estimated seven hectare wildfire near ʔaq̓am community

People’s Party of Canada arrives in Kootenay – Columbia riding

Kootenay – Columbia riding receives approval for a constituency association.

Cranbrook’s Zoe Chore tops ski cross podium

Chore finished first at the 2019 FIS Freestyle Ski Cross World Junior Championship in Austria

Getting to know Cody Coyote

Indigenous musician and motivational speaker speaks to Ktunaxa Youth Summit

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

VIDEO: The secret lives of B.C.’s wolverines

New research tries to add more light on one of the least studied animals in North America

Science, Faith, and the Mystery of Life

Yme Woensdregt Theoretical physicist and cosmologist Marcelo Gleiser has been awarded the… Continue reading

Anne’s Diary coming to Cranbrook Stage

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents ‘Diary of Anne Frank,’ opening in April

A weekly shot of Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Chuck Bichon, who supplies drinking water for our water dispenser… Continue reading

Six small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Turtle Valley residents concerned over possible soil, water contamination

Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

Community rallying to help get Winnie back, a four-month-old German Shephard

Will you turn off your lights for Earth Hour?

Clock is ticking down to Earth Hour, running March 30 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Most Read