Small tin in Kootenay man’s jacket pocket saved him from stabbing: RCMP

The man was uninjured thanks to a tin in his jacket

A Trail man has a lucky tin for a keepsake after it saved him from a stabbing last week. File photo

RCMP say a metal tin helped save a Trail man from being stabbed last week.

In a release Monday, police said they received a report of an assault that occurred Friday evening in downtown Trail.

But when RCMP arrived they found a 40-year-old man uninjured, thanks to a small tin he had been carrying in his jacket pocket that protected him from an attempted stabbing.

The suspect, a 46-year-old man, had fled the scene but was later arrested inside a local business.

He’s now in custody, and police say they are considering a number of potential offences.