The 5.4-magnitude quake was recorded some 407 kilometres west of Victoria. (Earthquakes Canada)

Small quake recorded west of Vancouver Island

No injuries or tsunami warning after 5.4 rumble felt some 400 kilometres from Victoria

Did you feel that? According to Earthquakes Canada, a small rumble was recorded 150 kilometres west of Vancouver Island around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

There were no reports of the 5.4-magnitude earthquake – 407 km west of Victoria – being felt and therefore no impact or injury despite several aftershocks following. As well, there is no tsunami risk.

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

RELATED: Minor earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

In October, three relatively strong earthquakes, followed by two smaller ones were recorded off Vancouver Island, ranging from 6.8 to 4.0 on the Richter scale, but did not cause damage.

British Columbia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an active seismic zone where thousands of mostly small earthquakes are recorded annually by sensors in the province.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
China: Canada’s detention of Huawei exec ‘vile in nature’
Next story
In Canada, the term ‘nationalism’ doesn’t seem to have a bad rap. Here’s why

Just Posted

League responds to Kootenay ICE rumour

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

It’s the last day to vote in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots must now be dropped off in person to meet the deadline of 4:30 p.m.

City to apply for wildfire mitigation funding

The city is pursuing a grant opportunity to tackle wildfire mitigation in… Continue reading

Krebs named Kootenay ICE captain

Peyton Krebs has been named the 23rd captain of the ICE franchise

Groups come together to form sports council

Sports and recreation groups came together for an inaugural meeting to talk and share ideas of how to go forward.

VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Federally funded Kids Boost Immunity uses quizzes to earn vaccinations

In Canada, the term ‘nationalism’ doesn’t seem to have a bad rap. Here’s why

Data suggest that Canadians don’t see the concept of nationalism the way people do in the United States

Small quake recorded west of Vancouver Island

No injuries or tsunami warning after 5.4 rumble felt some 400 kilometres from Victoria

B.C. suspends Chinese portion of Asian forestry trade mission due to Huawei arrest

Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of U.S. in Vancouver

Canadians spent $1.7 billion dollars online in December 2017

Online retail sales accounted for 3.4 per cent of total retail sales

2-year investigations nets $900,000 in refunds for payday loan customers

Consumer Protection BC says selling practices were ‘aggressive and deceptive’

New Kootenay East Regional Hospital District Board elected

Redeveloping East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook a priority for new hospital district board

China: Canada’s detention of Huawei exec ‘vile in nature’

Huawei is the biggest global supplier of network gear for phone and internet company

1 of 2 B.C. men wanted in connection to home invasion, explosives in custody

Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device

Most Read