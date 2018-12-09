Small quake recorded west of Vancouver Island

Did you feel that? According to Earthquakes Canada, a small rumble was recorded 150 kilometres west of Vancouver Island around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.
There were no reports of the 5.4-magnitude earthquake – 407 km west of Victoria – being felt and therefore no impact or injury despite several aftershocks following. As well, there is no tsunami risk.
EARTHQUAKE Mag=5.4 on 09 Dec at 08:20 PST.
Details : https://t.co/J3GYBOOHjp
181 km SW of Port Alice, BC
— Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) December 9, 2018
In October, three relatively strong earthquakes, followed by two smaller ones were recorded off Vancouver Island, ranging from 6.8 to 4.0 on the Richter scale, but did not cause damage.
British Columbia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an active seismic zone where thousands of mostly small earthquakes are recorded annually by sensors in the province.