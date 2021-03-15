FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Small-scale outdoor religious services will soon return to B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (March 15).

In-person religious services have been banned in the province since November, when Henry put in a slew of restrictions on events and gatherings. Since then, she said her office has been working with Robert Daum, fellow and lead of diversity and innovation at Simon Fraser University’s Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue, as well as religious leaders on plans for a return to in-person services.

“I know how challenging it has been for many people not allowed to congregate with those in their faith communities,” Henry said.

“We will be providing a class variance to allow outdoor religious services in small numbers in the coming days.”

The move comes just ahead of Passover and Easter, which begin at the end of March and the beginning of April.

Henry said the province is working on how to begin a “gradual and safe phased reopening of ongoing indoor services” in April.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusReligion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

Just Posted

The Tobacco Plains Development Corporation has applied to the B.C. Government for a long-term Licence of Occupation at two of its three campgrounds on Lake Koocanusa. File photo
Public feedback sought for draft Koocanusa Recreation Strategy

Some restrictions from last year remain in effect for crown land camping, access roads

Jude Swinwood and Brooke Niedermayer (pictured with Coach Rob Niedermayer).
KEYSA Players of the Week and team standings

The Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association Domino’s Pizza Junior Players of the… Continue reading

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

The Cranbrook Bucks celebrate their Friday night win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca
UPDATED: Cranbrook Bucks to play shortened season after province accepts BCHL plan

League plan will feature five ‘pod’ locations across the province where three or four teams will play each other

The BC Hockey League announced a shortened 2021 season will begin in early April, following approval from the league’s board of governors and the provincial health office. (Damon James photo)
BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Junior ‘A’ hockey league board of governors approve season following green light from province

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read