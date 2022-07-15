Small grass fire actioned near Windermere

The Regional District of East Kootenay is reporting that members of the Windermere Fire Department responded to a small grass fire near the town on Wednesday, June 13. At about 6:30 p.m. firefighters arrived at Kootenay #3 Road to fine a small grass fire being actioned by neighbours, who had also called 911.

The WFD arrived with three apparatus and 12 members and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

“While the recent rain and green grasses did slow the fire spread, the depth and degree of the fire to mineral soil was a reminder of the coming seasonal fire hazards” says Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Services (CVRFRS) Deputy Fire Chief Jon Tames.

The cause of the fire was reported to be a trailer being towed with a flat tire. Patrols were made along Kootenay #3 road with no associated vehicle or additional fires found. “We would like to thank the neighbours for their quick reporting and action on the fire and would remind people to use caution when dealing with any out-of-control fires” added Deputy Fire Chief Tames.

The RDEK and area fire departments would like to remind that to prevent human caused wildfires, the Province is implementing the Category 2 Fire Ban Friday at 1pm MST. Campfires less than 50cm x 50cm are still permitted but all other burning activities are prohibited.

For more information on Provincial Fire Bans and Regulations please consult bcwildfire.ca.

In other news from the Columbia Valley Rural Fire and Rescue Service, they have recently made a significant donation of equipment to Firefighters Without Borders, a non-profit organization that provides training and equipment to communities throughout Canada and in countries all around the world.

“We are pleased to be able to donate this equipment that is still in working order, but past the end of its service life by WorkSafeBC and North American standards. The equipment will help support Firefighters Without Borders initiatives in South America and Ukraine,” says Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Services Fire Chief Drew Sinclair.

The donated equipment included multiple lengths of hose, helmets, vests, and coveralls. Firefighters Without Borders helps to refurbish and repurpose valuable firefighting equipment to help build the firefighting capacity of communities around the world. It not only better equips them with the tools they need to fight fires effectively but increases the sustainability of the equipment as well.

