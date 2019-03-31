Small fire burning in South Country

BC Wildfire Service reports 1ha fire between near Jaffray; Province urges caution in dry conditions

The Active Wildfires map shows a small fire burning new Jaffray on Sunday. Source: BC Wildfire Service

A small fire has been discovered between Fernie and Cranbrook.

According to BC Wildfire Service’s Active Wildfires map, the blaze is about 1ha in size and located on Ferguson Road, about 20km northeast of Jaffray.

The fire was discovered on Saturday, March 30 and is believed to be human caused.

It was still listed as “New” on Sunday. The Free Press has requested an update from the Southeast Fire Centre.

Further north, a 7.2ha fire at St. Mary’s Reserve is listed as active.

The blaze was discovered on Friday with fire crews working hard to contain it before it reached homes in the area.

They continued to mop up the brush fire on Saturday, according to a tweet by the Cranbrook fire department.

The B.C. government is urging caution when doing any outdoor burning, with the recent stint of warm weather causing dry conditions.

