Slow down for highway crews: Mainroad East Kootenay

As we begin to put this very long winter behind us, you will notice a lot more activity from highway crews. Spring operations for contractors like Mainroad, which serves the East Kootenay, means bridge washing, replacing culverts shoulder repairs, paving work and mowing. All of this maintenance work will be carried out by Mainroad crews over the coming months.

Mainroad asks that you please slow down for highway crews.

When you see red, blue or amber flashing lights, please drive with caution, Slow Down and Move Over to an open lane as soon as it is safe to do so. It’s the law.

“Roadside work is a hazardous job. When you see our crews, please drive with extreme care. Stay alert, minimize distractions, and show respect for crews at work for you.” said Teagan Burton, Mainroad General Manager.

Remember to check drivebc.ca to check conditions or possible delays before you head out

