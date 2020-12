Slash piles near the Community Forest are set to be burned Thursday, Dec. 17. Smoke may be visible at the south end of Cranbrook. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

Smoke may be visible at the south end of Cranbrook Thursday morning due to slash pile burning, according to the city.

Local contractors with BC Timber Sales are set to oversee the burning of numerous slash piles adjacent to the Community Forest along Baker Mountain Road.

Residents may notice the smoke and should not be alarmed as these are planned ignitions as part of fuel mitigation work ongoing around the community.