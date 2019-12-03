Skookumchuck venting odorous gases

If you’ve noticed the atmosphere around the area has been more aromatic of late, here’s the explanation.

The Skookumchuck Pul Mill, 55 kilometres north of Cranbrook, is venting gases as part of routine maintenance.

A statement from the mill said the venting will continue for a few says, but that air quality is being continually monitoring during the process.

“Starting on December 2nd and continuing, at the latest, until Sunday December 8th, Skookumchuck Pulp will be doing some maintenance that will result in odourous gases being vented,” the statement read.

“We have communicated to the Ministry of Environment the need to vent the gases for this while we perform maintenance to the system that normally collects and incinerates them.

“We’ll be monitoring air quality at our Farstad Way monitoring station.”

Previous story
Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

Just Posted

Canada’s foremost spoken word artist returning to KCT

Poet Shane Koyczan back in Cranbrook April 2020

Cranbrook Arts’ “Fourteen Trumpeting Elephants” arrives

Book retells the story of Cranbrook Ed and the Sells Floto Circus Elephants though the vision of local artists

Kimberley Dynamiters keep winning

Two wins over the weekend, against Beaver Valley and Columbia Valley

Byram, Krebs invited to national World Junior tryout

31 players invited to Hockey Canada training camp ahead of annual U20 tournament

Theatre group reaches legacy fund goal

Pictured above: Cranbrook Community Theatre Society (CCT) President Peter Schalk and Director… Continue reading

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

Take the Cole Porter Express to paradise

Key City Theatre holding $5,000 travel voucher raffle for the occasion of ‘Anything Goes’

NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

Ottawa Senators defenceman ‘BoroCop’ confronts alleged thief

Pop culture influences 2019 pet names such as Kawhi, Alaska and Khaleesi

Cannabis legalization coincided with a 33 per cent spike in dogs named Mary Jane

White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.

Most Read