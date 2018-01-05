A size two avalanche resulted in three injured skiers requiring extrication by Fernie Search and Rescue, yesterday. Photo by Martina Hallik

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

Yesterday, a group of 11 skiers triggered a size two avalanche, high up in Orca Bowl, outside the Fernie Alpine Resort.

Six of the 11 skiers were affected by the slide. One member of the party was carried 300 meters down the slope by the avalanche.

None of the skiers were fully buried and the group was able to exercise a companion rescue, and extricate all the affected skiers.

“This was a well-prepared group, carrying the necessary equipment and able to successfully companion rescue their friends, provide first aid and call for help,” said SAR Manager Simon Piney.

Three of the skiers were injured, and Fernie Search and Rescue was tasked at mid-day to extract them. Three avalanche technicians responded to the site and the three injured skiers were flown back to Fernie and taken into care by B.C. Ambulance Service. At the time, all injuries were suspected to be minor.

Piney believes this is a good reminder that the snow pack remains unpredictable, and back country users need to take the appropriate steps and equipment with them to be able to cope with a potential emergency.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gas expected to rise five cents per litre in 2018
Next story
B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

Just Posted

Operation Christmas Miracle

How Cranbrook showed the true spirit of Christmas to a family in need

The Producers: Let the belting resume

“The Producers” resumes its run Jan. 11-13, and Jan. 18-20, featurring a electifying cast of thousands

VIDEO: Gathering of the tubas

Tuba players, euphonium players and sousaphonists from around the region gathered at the Wildhorse Theatre at Fort Steele Heritage Town, Saturday, Dec. 30

FOCUS donates

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Welcome Cranbrook’s newest citizen

Luke Grant, born Jan. 2, 2018, is Cranbrook’s New Year’s baby

VIDEO: Gathering of the tubas

Tuba players, euphonium players and sousaphonists from around the region gathered at the Wildhorse Theatre at Fort Steele Heritage Town, Saturday, Dec. 30

Hugs & Slugs: Jan. 4

Hugs & Slugs: Jan. 4

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 4

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 4

Electric Highway to get a few more stops

Radium and Canal Flats car chargers installed, Sparwood coming soon

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Most Read