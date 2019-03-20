Skier triggers avalanche outside boundaries near Kimberley Alpine Resort

The skier was not injured and Kimberley Search and Rescue responded.

A small avalanche was triggered by a skier just above of the boundaries of Moe’s Canyon near Kimberley Alpine Resort on Tuesday.

Peter Reid, President and Search Manager for Kimberley Search and Rescue (SAR), says the skier was not injured but was frightened by the avalanche, so he called SAR.

“At this time of year we get that rapidly warming snow which results in much heavier snow,” said Reid. “The skier triggered the avalanche, which I would rate around a 1.5 or 2, and it was a really wet slide that went to the ground, which is typical.

“He was travelling through the trees and the slide scared him so he stopped travelling and called us.”

READ MORE: Avalanche warning issued for all B.C. mountains

Reid adds that both Kimberley SAR and Kimberley Alpine Resort do not recommend travelling out of bounds at the ski hill at any time of year.

“Those areas are not controlled, no one is monitoring the conditions of the snow or hidden rocks, those types of things,” said Reid. “If people are going to ski in that area or in the backcountry they need to know what they are doing, have the proper equipment and training.”

Avalanche Canada also issued a special avalanche warning this week for all B.C. mountains, including the Lizard Range and Flathead.

It comes with the warm weather the region is currently experincing, with temperatures expected to reach 17C by Friday, March 22.

Avalanche Canada, Parks Canada and Kananaskis Country warns all backcountry users, including those going outside ski area boundaries, to keep careful track of their regional avalanche forecasts at avalanche.ca.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Shelly Hicks file

Shelly Hicks file

Shelly Hicks file