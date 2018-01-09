Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

On Monday, January 8, 2017 at approximately 6pm, the Elk Valley RCMP and Fernie Search and Rescue were notified of a fatal avalanche that occurred in the Lizard Mountain range east of Fernie Monday afternoon. Searchers have located and recovered the body of a 36-year-old man from Alberta who died in the avalanche.

To date the investigation has revealed that the avalanche was triggered by a group of backcountry skiers. Fernie Search and Rescue technicians removed the remaining members of the ski group out of the area to safety and have completed the recovery of the deceased.

The BC Corner Service and RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

No further information is being released.