In thie file photo, a Canadian Pacific freight train travels around Morant’s Curve near Baker Creek, Alta. on Monday December 1, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP say one person was buried when a group of skiers were in the area of Pebble Creek

A skier has died in an avalanche in the backcountry near Pemberton as officials warn the risk of slides remains high to extreme across the province and Alberta.

READ MORE: Storm fades in B.C. but flooded roads, avalanche danger remain

Mounties say a group of skiers were in the area of Pebble Creek on Thursday when the avalanche happened, burying one person.

Sgt. Rob Knapton says the other skiers found the person using their emergency beacon, but the skier did not survive.

The group of skiers dug out the body, they went to a local cabin for the night.

Knapton says weather conditions and flight restrictions prevented the RCMP and Pemberton Search and Rescue from accessing the area until just before noon Friday.

The deceased and the other skiers were flown back to Pemberton.

RCMP say the group of skiers were experienced and properly equipped, but they’re reminding the public that if they go into the backcountry they should take precautions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two off-duty firefighters were first to rescue mom and kids from car filled with fumes in Abbotsford
Next story
Weather Channel app accused of selling users’ data

Just Posted

Kootenay ICE trade Hines to Giants for forward

The ICE traded the overage defenceman for 18-year-old forward Cyle McNabb

Council to debate downtown retail cannabis store

City receives first application for private non-medical cannabis location

El Niño brings above-normal temperatures to Cranbrook

The sun is shining and the thermometer shows a balmy four degrees… Continue reading

Hornets end 2018 on high note

The Cranbrook Bantam hornets closed out 2018 winning the Merritt Bantam Rep Tournament.

Kootenay ICE take on Tigers, Chiefs, Giants

The ICE will play three games in three nights as they try to get in the win column.

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

Weather Channel app accused of selling users’ data

Lawyers argue operator misled users who shared their location in exchange for personalized forecasts

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP say one person was buried when a group of skiers were in the area of Pebble Creek

Two off-duty firefighters were first to rescue mom and kids from car filled with fumes in Abbotsford

Pair pulled trio from vehicle on Boxing Day in case of suspected carbon-monoxide poisoning

B.C. ‘adventure’ traveller detained in Syria, missing for more than one month

The government has been warning Canadians to avoid travelling to Syria since 2011 after the outbreak of a civil war

A little bit of everything: B.C. cities break records for snow, rain – and heat

Whistler blanketed with 51 centimetres of snow, Pitt Meadows saw 80 millimetres of rain

B.C. fuel up 4 cents and more hikes to come: expert

Dan McTeague says to expect a wild ride for gas prices this year

‘Lots of meat’ left on poached elk: B.C. Conservation Officer

Bull carcass discovered near the highway east of Lake Cowichan

Transgender woman’s human rights complaint against B.C. spa revisited

Complainant, known only as JY, withdrew it. Respondents applied to have it re-opened

Most Read