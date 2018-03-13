Panorama reported a skier’s death Monday, March 12th on a beginner trail. Pioneer file photo

Skier dies at ski resort in East Kootenay

Calgary resident hits tree while skiing with family; airlifted to hospital

A Calgary resident died at Panorama Mountain Resort on Monday, March 12th.

Panorama reported the 23 year-old male was skiing on a green run, ‘Out Rider’, and it appears he struck a tree on the side of the run. Ski patrol was on scene minutes later and immediately initiated emergency care. A helicopter was called to airlift him to the Invermere & District Hospital. However, the man passed away as a result of his injuries,

“Our hearts go out to the family. This is a tragic accident and we are doing everything we can to assist family members during this very difficult time,” said Steve Paccagnan, CEO and president of Panorama Mountain Resort. “Our community is deeply saddened by this event and I want to thank the entire response team for their speed, emergency care and professionalism.”

Conditions on the mountain were sunny with no new snow overnight. Visibility was excellent and the snow surface on the trail was soft and groomed. The skier was wearing a helmet.

RCMP confirm the skier was from Calgary, and that he passed away at the hospital after being transported from the resort, with injuries sustained while skiing.

RCMP officers investigated and confirmed the man had been skiing on a groomed run within the ski area boundaries with family when the incident occurred.

The man’s death has been categorized as accidental and non-suspicious, following RCMP investigators attending the scene and the hospital, and obtaining witness accounts as well as completing a scene examination.

RCMP continue to assist the BC Coroners Service with the investigation.

The Compassion Project: The silent voices of the opioid crisis

East Kootenay art show uses photo voice and crowd interaction to illustrate addiction

Specialty Lane meet and greet

A chance for people to learn more about the health hub in downtown Cranbrook

MP Stetski applauds federal water protections

Liberal government restores protections to navigable rivers and lakes.

Stopping school violence starts with communication

B.C. schools moving to locked doors, identity badges, video surveillance

Conservative MP stops in Cranbrook on policy tour

John Brassard reacts to federal budget, questions Liberal leadership on Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Tent city set up on front lawn of Nanaimo city hall

Homeless people and advocates protesting after municipality loses funding for supportive housing

Andrew Weaver re-introduces bill to lower voting age to 16 in B.C.

Leader of Green Party says research shows by 16, teens have cognitive skills to make decisions

More than 50,000 starlings euthanized in the Okanagan last year

An Okanagan program was designed 15 years ago to control the invasive species of starlings

Don't get scammed, change your password now

This Thursday, March 15, marks National Password Day

BCHL Today: Can Surrey Eagle offence crack Prince George D?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what's going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. Ferries independent status isn't changing

Ferry users want affordable service, not governance change, Claire Trevena says

VIDEO: Simulator proves how hard it is to text and drive simultaneously

Distracted driving is the second leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C., says ICBC

Feds support Canada's bid for 2026 World Cup

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are up against Morocco to host the men's soccer showcase

