The Golden Eagle Express gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Golden, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett)

Skier dies at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

The 30-year-old man from Golden was reported missing after he failed to meet up with a friend

An overdue skier died Sunday evening at Golden’s Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

A 30-year-old man from Golden had been out skiing with a friend, RCMP said in a release Monday.

READ MORE: B.C. alpine mountains under ‘extreme’ avalanche rating

They got separated, and the friend reported him missing around 6 p.m. when he failed to meet up with him as scheduled.

Resort staff then began a sweep of the hill. The man was found on one of the runs at about 7 p.m.

“He wasn’t in an area that we would have immediately seen him,” said Const. Spencer Lainchbury about why the skier wasn’t located before end-of-day patrols.

The man was then rushed to paramedics, but they could not revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous story
B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

Just Posted

Kootenay ICE let go of Roman Vopat

The assistant coach was released based on breaches of team policy, including the social media policy

Kootenays unemployment rate best in B.C.

In one year, the region has gone from highest unemployment rate to lowest, at 3.1 per cent

Car fire spreads to house, fire department quick in response

The Fire Department was quick in a response to keep and dangerous… Continue reading

ICE shutout by Vancouver Giants

The Kootenay ICE couldn’t manage to wrangle a win in three games this weekend.

Chiefs hand ICE sixth straight loss

The Kootenay ICE continued their busy weekend against the Spokane Chiefs at… Continue reading

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Former ‘House of Cards’ star is facing charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016

Skier dies at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

The 30-year-old man from Golden was reported missing after he failed to meet up with a friend

B.C.’s Mount Polley Mine to suspend operations due to sliding copper prices

Company said the suspension plan includes milling to end of May 2019

Battle over insurance payout for missing gold B.C. eagle statue

The gold and diamond-encrusted eagle was reported stolen in Delta in 2016

B.C. boy dies after being hit by truck while cycling

Eight-year-old struck and killed Sunday in Nanaimo

Man confessed to killing B.C. girl because he didn’t want to lose job: lawyer

Garry Handlen is on trial for the killing of 12-year-old Monica Jack back in 1978

B.C.’s top court gives Ottawa more time to fix solitary confinement law

Federal government now has until mid-June to bring in replacement legislation

London, New Delhi and Las Vegas top Canadians’ 2019 world travel spots

That’s according to a new survey from travel search engine Kayak

RCMP start to clear Indigenous pipeline protest camps in northern B.C.

Police have arrived at the Gitdumden checkpoint south of Houston

Most Read