Sketch of suspect in UBC dispute released

This man is alleged to have injured a woman who tried to intervene

RCMP released this sketch of a suspect in an altercation at UBC that took place March 7, 2019. (Handout)

Mounties have released a composite sketch of the suspect in last week’s dispute at UBC’s Point Grey campus.

RCMP are looking for witnesses to what appeared to be a domestic dispute between a man and a woman at the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing shortly after 4 p.m. on March 7. They’d received reports an assault with a weapon in the building’s basement.

READ MORE: Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC

Another woman had tried to intervene, and was injured and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as Asian, in his mid-20s, roughly six feet tall with short dark hair, dark eyes and a square face. He is believed to have a deep voice and a slight accent, and may have scratches on the right side of his face and neck. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who might have witnessed the dispute or recognizes the suspect is asked to call RCMP at at 604-224-1322.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A shredded book, a passport: What 157 victims left behind

Just Posted

Kootenay Ice winless on final road trip

The Ice were downed by the Red Deer Rebels and Edmonton Oil Kings on their last trip of the season

COTR receives funding to enhance college experience

Columbia Basin Trust provides $ 6 million to support College of the Rockies and Selkirk College

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Activities for the dog days of winter

Rotary, JCI proposed new trail for Cranbrook park

The Idlewild Ridge Trail will be a 365-metre long paved pathway that will take its users along the top of the ridge on the lake’s north side.

Ice to celebrate fans, community in final games

The Kootenay Ice will show fan and community appreciation in last games in Cranbrook March 15 and 17

Watch: Connor Foote and Ed King on stage at Locals Coffeehouse (and photo gallery of all performers)

The penultimate Locals Coffeehouse — the popular Cranbrook concert series — was… Continue reading

Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Chilcotin Guns, Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club and West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club under fire

OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development oversees a global anti-bribery convention

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

Potential ‘human carcinogen’ leads to recall of Losartan-containing drugs

Health Canada is advising that there is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

B.C. student’s unique prom proposal was a ‘shoe-in’

Girl comes up with Croc-solid plan to ask longtime friend to event

Most Read