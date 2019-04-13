Six taken to hospital after bus crash near Okanagan ski resort

The bus was rolled over, blocking part of the roadway to Big White

Six people aboard a passenger bus were taken to hospital Saturday after it flipped near Big White ski resort outside of Kelowna.

There were 22 passengers in addition to the driver, on the bus heading down Big White Road. Police said those taken to hospital suffered minor injuries.

The stretch of road was closed for much of Saturday morning.

Senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall with Big White Ski Resort said a replacement bus is taking passengers back to Kelowna.

The bus is not owned by Big White.

