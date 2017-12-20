This truck crashed on King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Photo: Now-Leader).

Six injured in B.C. every hour in Christmastime crashes

On average 340 people are injured in 1,200 crashes.

Six people are injured in traffic crashes every hour in B.C. from Christmas Eve through Boxing Day, according to ICBC.

On average 340 people are injured in 1,200 crashes. There are 22 crashes and six people are injured every hour between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s director responsible for road safety, says motorists should ask themselves four important questions: Is my vehicle ready? Am I completely focussed on the road? Do I have enough space to stop safely? How am I getting home?

Many B.C. highways require winter tires. It’s a good idea to check drivebc.ca for road conditions before you head out, keep your fluids topped up and pack an emergency kit with a blanket, food and water.

READ ALSO: ICBC says one car broken into every hour in B.C.

If you plan to drink, decide how to get home before you head out. Use public transit, a taxi, or Operation Red Nose, which is available in 19 communities in B.C.

“With many people travelling to spend the holiday with family and friends, drivers should be prepared for the varied winter road conditions they’re encounter,” Matthews said. “We’re asking drivers to also consider their own behaviour on our busy roads by driving smart. If we want everyone to arrive safely we need to start with our own driving.”

According to ICBC, on average 250 people are injured in 780 crashes during Christmas holidays every year. On Vancouver Island, that’s 40 people injured in 150 crashes, in the Southern Interior, 40 people are injured in 170 crashes and in the North Central region, an average of 40 people are injured in 150 crashes during the Christmas holidays, which ICBC defines as 6 p.m. Christmas Eve to midnight Boxing Day.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
67,000 homeowners get early-warning assessment notice
Next story
B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

Just Posted

Santa to tour through city on Christmas Eve

A long standing Christmas Eve tradition in Cranbrook is a go this… Continue reading

Outfitter, MLA react to grizzly hunt ban

Decision to stop the hunt based on emotion, not science, say critics.

Cranbrook resident who lost dog last year upset with recent dog deaths

Paul Rodgers Last year, something unthinkable happened to Haley Walker-Opperman, Dave Opperman… Continue reading

Local lawyer recognized for pro bono work

Local lawyer Richard Strahl has been honoured by the Law Society of… Continue reading

Wildfire refugees: Shelter dogs airlifted from California to Cranbrook

California wildfires are placing immense pressure on animals shelters. Cranbrook steps in to help

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of some of the top stories in Cranbrook this week

Ice sign F Kodak

Young ‘01 prospect leads midget prep players in points race.

Prosperous weekend for Mount Baker basketball

December 15 to 17 was a great weekend for Cranbrook high school… Continue reading

67,000 homeowners get early-warning assessment notice

These notices have been sent out to homes with an above-average increase in their 2018 assessment

Breaking: Three found dead in Kelowna home

The home is surrounded in police tape and cruisers are parked out front

Six injured in B.C. every hour in Christmastime crashes

On average 340 people are injured in 1,200 crashes.

Free naloxone kits now available at pharmacies across B.C.

The kits are now available at London Drugs, Save-on-Foods pharmacies, as well as training

Ex-RCMP spokesperson Tim Shields found not guilty of sexual assault

A former civilian employee had accused the former Mountie of sexually assaulting her in a bathroom

Thieves steal from B.C. firefighters in action

Keremeos firefighters came back from a dangerous call to find vehicles ransacked, items stolen

Most Read