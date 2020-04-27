Silent vehicle procession honours victims of Nova Scotia shooting

A silent procession of vehicles drove through Cranbrook on Friday, April 24, honouring the victims of a mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

A vehicle parade in Cranbrook last week marked a shocking tragedy, honouring the victims of a recent shooting in Nova Scotia, which included a fallen RCMP officer.

The parade, created as a way to celebrate birthdays with socially distant principles, ran silent on the route through Cranbrook on Friday, April 24th, driving by the RCMP detachment to honour Cst. Heidi Stevenson, one of 22 people who were killed in Canada’s worst mass shooting just over a week ago.

“During these times it is important to recognize that as families grieve they are unable to hold funerals, gather, and comfort their loved ones,” wrote Melissa Young, the creator of the Cranbrook Birthday Parades group.

Emergency services personnel represented by RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service, Cranbrook Fire Department, B.C. Sherriff Service, Cranbrook and District Search and Rescue — and many more — made their way through Cranbrook, flashing emergency lights in support.