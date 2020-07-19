Significant amount of drugs taken off Cranbrook streets

RCMP seized a large quantity of drugs last week, and arrested four people after an investigation by the Cranbrook/Kimberley Crime Reduction Unit (CRU).

On July 16, CRU conducted a traffic stop near the 1200 block of Cranbrook Street North, RCMP reported in a press release. Three people from the vehicle were taken into custody for allegedly being in possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

As a result of further information gained during the arrest, a search warrant was granted for a motel room, where RCMP seized a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and Fentanyl. Almost $10,000 cash and weapons were also seized.

“We are very fortunate to have intercepted and seized these illicit drugs before they made it to the streets of Cranbrook,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP. “

Citizens of our community have been integral in our fight against the sale of illicit drugs and we appreciate all information the public has given us.” Adds Cst Forgeron, “We remain committed to continue to do our part to make Cranbrook and the surrounding community safe by targeting the sale of illicit drugs.”

The four individuals taken into police custody, two of whom reside in the Lower Mainland, now face potential charges and will appear in court at a later date.

