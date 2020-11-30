Incumbent MLA Tom Shypitka is contesting Kootenay East for the BC Liberals. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Shypitka named opposition critic for Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

The Kootenay East MLA has held the energy and mines portfolio since 2017

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka has been named the opposition critic for Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation in the team led by interim BC Liberal leader Shirley Bond, who was named as party leader on Nov. 23.

Shypitka has previously served as the critic for Energy and Mines, before being given the additional responsibility of Petroleum Resources right before the October election.

He has now served as opposition critic for energy and mines since he was first elected to the BC legislature in 2017, and said he was honoured to be keeping the role.

“This is probably one of my proudest moments, retaining this role as energy and mines critic,” he said.

Shypitka said the portfolio represented a big challenge in balancing two different sides of such a major focus – being high-carbon industries like energy and mines, and low carbon initiatives.

“It’s really a full complement of things that I’m going to need to look at, because how do you balance that,” he said.

“On one side I’m going to be talking about bringing industry back online, I’ll be talking about things like the site C project, trans mountain oil, LNG, mining – those are traditionally high in carbon output – but on the other hand I have to talk about how we do that responsibly and lower those emissions.”

The ‘Low Carbon Innovation’ side of the portfolio covered CleanBC issues, said Shypitka, which includes electric vehicle initiatives, residential energy efficiency and more on top of industry initiatives in the energy and mining sectors.

Shypitka said that he was well up for the challenge of walking the line between high carbon and low carbon sectors of the economy.

“I’ve been saying this kind of stuff for the last three or four years. – Canada, and British Columbia in particular is a world leader in innovation in reducing our carbon footprint.

“BC right now leads the world. We’re at about 95-98 percent green right now with our energy production – most of that coming from hydro. We’re already there, we’re doing it. We’re just getting better and better, and industry’s going to lead the way.”

He explained further that given BC was a low-carbon economy already, it was important for the province to sell itself as such, and ensure low-carbon resources mined here could reach customers around the world.

“We’ll be looking at getting other countries across the planet on to our low carbon products. If we can’t do it here in BC, who else is going to do it when we’re already leading the way.”

He gave local major employer Teck a shout-out, noting its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

“When we’ve got great partners like Teck in our area, it makes my job that much easier.”

Shypitka said that BC could take credit for the work that it was doing to be a low-carbon economy.

“We can take the guard down a little bit and not be so hard on ourselves. Sometimes we need to give ourselves a little more credit. The credit is due and we’re doing fantastic. Is the job over yet? No of course not. We’ll always strive to be bigger and better, but let’s look at it holistically across the planet on how we’re doing.”

Shypitka will be working as part of the 28-member BC Liberal caucus heading in to the next parliament. Doug Clovechok, the MLA of the neighbouring riding, Columbia River-Revelstoke, was given the Columbia Basin Initiatives portfolio, as well as being named the caucus whip for the party.

READ MORE: Cabinet veteran Shirley Bond chosen interim leader of B.C. Liberals


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley church fined for holding in-person Sunday service
Next story
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Just Posted

A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 490 cases remain active; 15 in hospital

Incumbent MLA Tom Shypitka is contesting Kootenay East for the BC Liberals. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Shypitka named opposition critic for Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

The Kootenay East MLA has held the energy and mines portfolio since 2017

Item no 22, De-Kieviet Kindergarten class - Highlands, Starting Bid: $20
Christmas Village 2020 school auction items

The annual Christmas Village has gone virtual, here are the auction items from local schools

File Photo
Missing hunter found dead in South Country

A hunter was reported as overdue on Nov. 29, and was found deceased on Nov. 30 following an RCMP and SAR operation

(Black Press file photo)
RCMP seeking driver of burnt out car found on HaHa Creek Road

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was found on fire Monday

The bids for the 2020 Christmas Village are open as of noon on Thursday, November 26. Please scroll through this album to see auction items available for bidding.
Christmas Village 2020 auction items

The Christmas Village has gone virtual, here are all the details

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Mask fundraiser helps make children’s wishes come true

From Black Press Media + BraveFace – adult, youth and kid masks support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Christy Jordan-Fenton is the co-author of the book Fatty Legs, which has been mentioned amid the controversy of an Abbotsford school assignment on residential schools.
Co-author of residential schools book condemns controversial Abbotsford class assignment

Children’s book mentioned amid controversy at W. A. Fraser Middle School

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick (right) moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals pick critics to take on Horgan’s NDP majority

Interim leader Shirley Bond takes seniors, long-term care

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Most Read