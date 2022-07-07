Shortages of many popular brands of baby formula are seen on a pharmacy shelf, Monday, May 16, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Shortages of many popular brands of baby formula are seen on a pharmacy shelf, Monday, May 16, 2022 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Shortage of specialized infant formula to continue through summer: Health Canada

Health Canada says there is no shortage of regular formula in Canada

Health Canada says the nationwide shortage of specialized baby formula is expected to continue throughout the summer.

The federal department says shipments of specialized formulas are expected to be available in pharmacies starting the first week of July, but supplies will continue to be limited.

The affected formulas are intended for infants with food allergies and some medical conditions.

Health Canada says there is no shortage of regular formula in Canada.

The shortage comes after a massive recall of contaminated formula in February led to the shutdown of Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan plant, where the formula had been produced.

Abbott Nutrition makes the popular Similac and Alimentum formula brands.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATED: Eight current and former Nelson police officers under investigation for alleged racism
Next story
B.C. wildfire season off to a slow start, more ignitions anticipated in July

Just Posted

1915
It happened this week in 1915

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region. Trevor Crawley photo.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for East Kootenay

Metejka is approximately 5’10” in height and 150 lbs (RCMP file)
Cranbrook RCMP ask for help locating missing man

One of the new weather stations. (Photo by Elizabeth Quinn)
New weather stations in the Creston area to benefit local farmers, fruit growers