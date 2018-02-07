Short, intense weather event could impact driving conditions

Wednesday night through Thursday, rapidly changing temperatures and precipitation expected

  • Feb. 7, 2018 8:58 a.m.
  • News

Mainroad Communications has reported a short but intense weather event that will begin late Wednesday, February 7 and persist throughout the following day. Temperatures are expected to rise and then drop off dramatically concurrent with precipitation that may begin as rain or wet snow, which will then change to powder snow as the temperature drops.

These conditions are ideal for the formation of ice and compact snow. Motorists are advised to be aware of these rapidly changing weather events and to prepare for extreme-weather driving conditions. Temperatures after this weather event are expected to be in the range of -8C to -12C.

Snow accumulations are expected throughout Mainroad’s service area, and could reach up to 15 centimetres in the northern sections of the region. Clear, cold weather is expected to set in by the weekend.

Commuters are cautioned to reduce their speed, leave extra time for their trips and to ensure that both themselves and their vehicles are well prepared. Additionally, back country travellers are recommended to check avalanche conditions before recreating as these such conditions could rapidly change the hazard rating.

Be sure to check www.drivebc.ca for conditions on your route prior to departure.

Previous story
Nominations open for Sustainable Community Builder Award

Just Posted

City Council begins with moment of silence

Council, S/Sgt Lee honour Cpt Clayton Murrell before meeting

Cranbrook and Kimberley looking ahead to 55+ BC Games

Submitted While most people are looking forward to Spring and flowers blooming,… Continue reading

New Dawn named as title sponsor for indoor sports facility

In conjunction with 40th anniversary New Dawn Developments steps up

UPDATE: Cranbrook mourns firefighter

Tractor trailer and pickup truck with horse trailer collided head on

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

Short, intense weather event could impact driving conditions

Wednesday night through Thursday, rapidly changing temperatures and precipitation expected

Nominations open for Sustainable Community Builder Award

City hall seeking nominations to recognize sustainability in the community.

Grant funding received for Age Friendly Program

At the City Council meeting on February 6, 2018, Council presented a… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

Most Read