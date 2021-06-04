Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)

Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

Mona Wang didn’t get what she wanted, but neither did the RCMP.

Wang launched a lawsuit against the Kelowna RCMP last year, alleging an officer left her with significant injuries after a wellness check in January 2020. Surveillance footage, publicized alongside the lawsuit in June 2020, showed Const. Lacy Browning dragging the UBCO student down the hallway of her apartment building and stepping on her head.

Now, Wang and the RCMP have reached a settlement on the matter.

“I settled to move on with my life,” Wang said in a written statement to the media. “Despite this, I expect the justice system to do what is right by taking steps to ensure that Lacey Browning is not allowed to continue acting as an RCMP member. She is a disgrace to the RCMP with a history of assaulting vulnerable people, and she will not stop.”

B.C. RCMP confirmed the two parties settled but refused to comment stating the details are covered under a confidentiality clause.

While the lawsuit may be settled, Browning may still face criminal repercussions. The RCMP launched an investigation after the footage came to light, the results of which were recently forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for charge consideration — after significant delay.

“Many individuals who have experienced assault by the RCMP are suffering in silence – not only from the trauma, but also the lack of access to justice,” Wang said, thanking her lawyer.

A weeks-long investigation was launched in July 2020 by local Mounties. However, an external review by the Abbotsford Police Department resulted in a need for further investigation in September. This past April, the Kelowna RCMP concluded its investigation and sent its findings to B.C. Prosecution Service.

Browning is still facing two other lawsuits, filed shortly after Wang came forward, involving two unrelated incidents.

“If there is anything to take away from my story, it is to treat each other with kindness and reach out for help if you need it. You are not alone, and you deserve happiness,” Wang concluded.

Resources for anybody experiencing a mental health crisis are readily available and free of charge. You can find help by calling the Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-833-456-4566 or the BC Crisis Center at 1-800-784-2433 (1-800-SUICIDE).

READ MORE: UBCO student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

READ MORE: RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

Just Posted

Brent Bidston is the president of Angel Flight East Kootenay. Black Press file photo.
RDEK speeds up grant funding to local medical transport service

While the total dollar amount committed to Angel Flight East Kootenay remains the same, more funding will come in faster

Amy Hotchkiss (left) and Kris Dickeson have been hired as Recovery Advisors tasked with helping business owners in the Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake region and Cranbrook-Kimberley area connect to supports under the ETSI-BC Rural Business and Community Recovery Program. Photo submitted.
Two Recovery Advisors hired for Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake and Cranbrook-Kimberley areas

Kootenay Employment Services has hired Amy Hotchkiss and Kris Dickeson to serve… Continue reading

The flag at half mast at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Buildling in Cranbrook, Monday, May 31. Corey Bullock photo
“They’ve been telling us for decades. We need to listen.” MLA Clovechok

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA speaks on tragedy at residential school

1914
It happened this week in 1914

May 30 – June 5: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Paul Dort was named the 2020 Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston local receives Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year Award

Paul Dort hasn’t missed a market since he began volunteering a year ago

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Carey Price makes 30 saves, Canadiens blank Jets 1-0 to head home with 2-0 series lead

NHL playoffs: Game 3 goes Sunday in Montreal

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Top issues were made known this week at B.C. Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually

A fundraiser intended to fund the search of Vancouver Island’s five residential school for children’s remains topped $100,000 Friday (June 4). (Black Press Media file photo)
Fundraiser to search more B.C. residential schools tops $100,000

Indigenous leaders hope to use radar technology to search for lost children on Vancouver Island

Most Read