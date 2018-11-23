A woman and Brian Frank’s service dog, Cody, were hit while crossing at a crosswalk at Douglas and Fort Thursday. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Service dog and woman hit by car running red light in Victoria

Woman taken to hospital, dog left shaking after car hit them in crosswalk

A woman and a service dog were struck by a car that ran a red light Thursday in downtown Victoria.

A car travelling south on Douglas Street ran a red light at the Fort Street intersection just before 1:30 p.m., narrowly missing a person on the first crosswalk before hitting a woman and Brian Frank’s service dog, Cody, on the second crosswalk.

The service dog, Cody, was left shaken having been struck on the side of the head by the car. Frank, who is visually-impaired, was equally rattled.

“The beeping was clearly audible. We were OK to cross,” said Frank, stooping down to hug his shaking companion. “The woman stepped out before us.”

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Victoria Police Department. Frank and Cody were assisted into a police car to be taken where Cody could be monitored.

“A ticket was issued to the driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian and failing to stop at a red light at an intersection,” said Const. Matt Rutherford, VicPD.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Service dog and woman hit by car running red light in Victoria

