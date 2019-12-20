Serious accident south of Marysville; highway remains closed for traffic reconstructionist to work

Traffic being diverted throught Stirton Road

Kimberley RCMP have released an update on the accident south of Marysville.

At approximately 10:55 this morning, members of the Kimberley RCMP and the Southeast District Traffic Services Unit responded to a serious injury motor vehicle collision on Hwy 95A, just south of Marysville between the north and south entrances of Stirton Rd. BC Ambulance Services and the Kimberley Fire Department also attended the scene.

A woman was transported to the hospital with very serious injuries. The highway is currently closed to allow police to complete a thorough investigation of the scene and a Traffic Reconstructionist has been requested.

Mainroads has sanded and salted Stirton Rd and traffic is now being re-directed through Stirton Rd until the highway reopens. Members of the public are encouraged to check with Drive BC for highway updates.

The current rain on top of last night’s snow has created some treacherous driving conditions. Police are advising motorists to drive with caution and to only travel if absolutely necessary.

