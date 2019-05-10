Anna Sorokin arrives for sentencing at New York State Supreme Court, in New York, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Sorokin faces sentencing following her conviction for theft of services and grand larceny. She defrauded celebrity circles in Manhattan and financial institutions into believing she had a fortune of about $67 million overseas. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Sentenced for scams, fake German heiress not sorry ‘for anything’

Anna Sorokin said she regrets only the way she went about “certain things”

A con artist who was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for swindling banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers says she’s not sorry for anything she did.

Anna Sorokin told The New York Times that she regrets only the way she went about “certain things.”

Prosecutors said Sorokin used a fake identity as a German heiress named Anna Delvey to scam victims out of more than $200,000.

Sorokin apologized “for the mistakes I made” at her sentencing Thursday. But she told the Times in a jailhouse interview Friday, “I’d be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything.”

She said she always intended to pay back her creditors, which included banks, two hotels and a private jet company.

