Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Senior randomly stabbed in B.C. mall food court

Woman arrested after victim, 71, suffers serious injuries

A 36-year-old woman is in custody after randomly stabbing a man this afternoon at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford.

The incident took place just before 12:30 p.m., when police received reports that a woman was threatening to stab people.

Sgt. Judy Bird said witnesses directed police to the mall food court, where they came across a woman stabbing a mall patron.

Bird said police were able to immediately apprehend her.

The victim, 71, remains in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s major crime unit is continuing to investigate, with the assistance of patrol division officers and the forensic identification unit.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video, is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or report online at solvecrime.ca

