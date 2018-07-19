A B-train semi truck rolled off Highway 3 west of Fernie last night. As of Thursday morning the driver is in serious condition. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Semi truck rolls near tunnel, driver in serious condition

A B-train semi truck loaded with calcium chloride went off Highway 3 west of Fernie last night

The driver of a B-train semi truck that rolled off Highway 3 west of Fernie last night remains in serious condition.

According to RCMP Traffic Services, the truck, loaded with calcium chloride, had gone over the embankment near the tunnel at around 6:20 p.m. and was potentially leaking calcium chloride near the Elk River. Traffic Services says that calcium chloride is a fairly benign substance, used mainly to brine the roads and keep dust down on gravel roads.

Highway 3 was reduced to single lane alternating traffic until approximately 2 a.m.

“The driver of the semi truck was trapped inside and could not be extricated by (those) who initially responded,” said Cst. Mike Halskov, media relations officer with RCMP E-division Traffic Services.

“Police and emergency services attended the scene and used a long line rescue to get the driver out of the vehicle and up the steep embankment.

“He has since been rushed to hospital where he remains in serious condition.”

The driver from Alberta was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Environment, Mainroad Contracting, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement Branch were all informed of the situation. East Kootenay Traffic Services has taken conduct of the investigation.

The recovery of the truck will happen either later today or tomorrow, and will require the use of a crane. This will cause intermittent closures of Hwy 3 in that area in both directions.

Check DriveBC.ca for updates on road closures.

Previous story
Woman charged after eight dogs seized from hotel room

Just Posted

Cranbrook rower’s determination takes her to New Zealand competition

“This kid from the Kootenays can row”

BC Wildfire Service on small fire up St. Mary Lake Road

Kimberley Fire Chief Rick Prasad says that the BC Wildfire service was… Continue reading

Council approves zoning for affordable housing

New 39-unit apartment development gets green light from mayor and councillors

Kimberley to see historically accurate viking village built in near future

The new owners of the Kimberley Medieval Festival aim to build a full-time viking village by 2020.

It happened this week in Cranbrook:1909

Week of July 15th – 21st: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Semi truck rolls near tunnel, driver in serious condition

A B-train semi truck loaded with calcium chloride went off Highway 3 west of Fernie last night

Woman charged after eight dogs seized from hotel room

Sixteen dogs recently seized from Adams and her daughter in Quesnel

Owner of B.C. fruit stand recounts ‘flames popping up everywhere’ from wildfire

The Mount Eneas wildfire is burning at about 200 hectares south of Peachland

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers join together to oppose federal carbon plan

Saskatchewan is already involved in a court case over the tax

For-profit ridesharing legislation long overdue: BC Conservatives

Interim party leader Scott Anderson said the provincial government should step out of the way

After cave rescue, soccer boys pray for protection at Thai temple

On Wednesday evening, the boys and coach were released from hospital

Gymnastics sex abuse victims join hands, accept courage award at ESPYs

The women who spoke out against the abuse by Larry Nassar stood together Wednesday night

Wildfires erupt in B.C. Okanagan forcing evacuation orders and a highway closure

Check out a list of up-to-date information on blazes happening within the Kamloops Wildfire Centre.

Most Read