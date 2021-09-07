A report of an earthquake off the Kitimat coastline yesterday proved to be a computer glitch. (Jules Jelev file Photo)

A report of an earthquake off the Kitimat coastline yesterday proved to be a computer glitch. (Jules Jelev file Photo)

Seismologist says computer glitch led to false reports about earthquake in B.C.

Deleted American report of quake near Kitimat a computer glitch, Canadian official says

A government seismologist says a magnitude 6.5 earthquake reported in British Columbia on Monday never happened.

Alison Bird of Natural Resources Canada says a computer glitch led to the erroneous report from the United States Geological Survey.

She says there was no earthquake 165 kilometres southeast of Kitimat on Monday afternoon.

Bird says the automated system isn’t perfect at processing data.

She says it’s possible that two small quakes at different locations were detected as one event.

Posts about the false alarm on the American agency’s website have been deleted.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

Earthquake

Previous story
Grizzly bear bluff charges man in Kootenay town
Next story
Bill Nye firefighting made easier through previous mitigation efforts

Just Posted

Pictured is the prescribed burn on the Bill Nye fire from July 25th, 2021. This prescribed burn tied into the already treated Lakit Lake Logical Burn Unit, completed years ago. (Peter Hisch, FNESS file)
Bill Nye firefighting made easier through previous mitigation efforts

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking information on a stolen 2013 Nissan Rogue (example pictured above) that was reported missing over the weekend.
Cranbrook RCMP seek info on stolen vehicle

Mount Baker Secondary School welcomes students back for 2021/22 this week. Barry Coulter photo
Students head back for a second school year amid COVID-19

Example of a utility terrain vehicle. (Pixabay.com)
Alberta man killed, driver arrested in off-road vehicle crash at Lake Koocanusa