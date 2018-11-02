Security guard attacked with bear spray, Taser in attempted fuel theft

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who attacked a security guard while attempting to steal fuel on the morning of Friday, Nov. 2. (File photo)

A patrolling security guard was attacked with bear spray and a Taser by a suspect believed to have been attempting to steal fuel from a construction site.

Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect, believed to be male, with a dark coloured pickup truck with a tidy tank and jerry cans in a wire frame in the back of the truck.

The incident was reported to have occurred in the early hours of Friday, Nov. 2. West said the security guard was checking on a construction site and noticed the pickup truck, which did not belong there.

“As the guard drove up to the site a person, believed to be a male, wearing a balaclava, approached the clearly marked security vehicle,” said West. “The male said a few words and then activated a hand-held electrical device which was believed to be a Taser, and sprayed the security guard with bear spray.”

West said the security guard was able to drive a short distance before calling 911. Meanwhile, the pickup truck fled the scene.

A police investigation revealed the suspect was there to siphon diesel fuel from equipment on the site.

“Police urge anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911 right away and RCMP officers will attend,” urged West.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

