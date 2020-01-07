Sections of the Coquihalla Highway will be temporarily closed between Hope and Merritt on Wednesday (file photo)

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

Sections of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be temporarily closed on Wednesday for avalanche control, according to the B.C. government.

The closure will occur from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will target areas south of the Great Bear Snowshed to north of the Coquihalla summit.

READ MORE: Northbound lanes of Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

The provincial government said avalanche control will occur via helicopter and will attempt to reduce the overall depth of snowpack above the highway.

While the highway is expected to reopen by 3 p.m., the B.C. government said delays could occur depending on weather.

For more information on the road closure, you can visit B.C. government’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC names Prince George oncologist to lead role on Indigenous cancer, wellness
Next story
Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Just Posted

handyDART transit services expanded in Cranbrook

BC Transit and the City of Cranbrook have announced an expansion of… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP seeking information after early morning altercation

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for assistance after a person was injured and… Continue reading

Cranbrook construction values continue to rise

Construction values topped $46.7 million in 2019, an increase of $3 million… Continue reading

Public hearing set for proposed Innes Ave housing development

City council passed a second reading of an amendment to a community… Continue reading

Mainroad: use caution while driving due to heavy snow, dropping temperatures

On Monday, Mainroad Communications issued a Stakeholder Advisory for weather expected to… Continue reading

Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame

Experts say climate change is driving up the risk of wildfires in Canada

Canada is home to about 30 per cent of the world’s total forests

Survey finds persistent Canadian respect for U.S., wide disdain for Trump

Right-wing Canadians are more likely to support Trump

B.C. residents still owe $422 million in medical premiums

Canada Revenue Agency sending out tax collection letters

Snowmobile strapped to roof of sedan spotted in Kamloops

RCMP want to talk to driver about ‘questionable’ securement

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

RCMP seek driver of car reportedly seen carrying snowmobile on its roof

The white Crown Victoria was reportedly seen travelling through the Grand Forks area

Many in B.C. feeling overwhelmed by how many electronics they own post-holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

Most Read