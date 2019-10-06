President Donald Trump speaks at the Young Black Leadership Summit 2019 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Kearyn Bolin, back left, of Texas State University listens. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Second Trump whistleblower spoke to inspector general: lawyer

Trump and his supporters have rejected the accusations that he did anything improper

A second whistleblower has spoken to the intelligence community’s internal watchdog and has information that backs the original whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, according to the lawyer for the two.

Lawyer Mark Zaid told The Associated Press in a text message Sunday that the second whistleblower, who also works in intelligence, hasn’t filed a complaint with the inspector general but does have “firsthand knowledge that supported” the original whistleblower.

The original whistleblower filed a formal complaint with the inspector general on Aug. 12 that triggered the impeachment inquiry being led by House Democrats. The complaint alleged Trump was “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country” in the 2020 election.

Trump and his supporters have rejected the accusations that he did anything improper. But the White House has struggled to come up with a unified response. No administration officials were scheduled to appear on the Sunday news shows; several congressional Republicans who were interviewed came to the president’s defence.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, one of Trump’s most vocal defenders, sharply criticized the way House Democrats are handling the impeachment inquiry.

A Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Florida Rep. Val Demings, said she believes the original whistleblower is a “patriot” who stepped forward to report wrongdoing despite the potential career risk.

“The reporting that a second whistleblower has come forward or is about to come forward, I believe again would be someone who sees wrongdoing, hears wrongdoing and wants to do something about it,” Demings said.

The latest development in the politically explosive inquiry comes after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the State Department intends to follow the law as House Democrats press their demands for information from the administration.

Pompeo said the department sent a letter to Congress on Friday night as its initial response to the document request and added, “We’ll obviously do all the things that we’re required to do by law.” He is allowing allowed Democrats to interview a series of department witnesses this coming week. Among them is Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, another key figure in the probe.

The administration has struggled to come up with a unified response to the quickly progressing investigation. Democrats have warned that defying their demands will in itself be considered “evidence of obstruction” and a potentially impeachable offence.

Demings was on “Fox News Sunday” and Jordan appeared on “This Week” on ABC.

READ MORE: Canadians finally showing love for Nickelback after Trump’s tweet

READ MORE: Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena

___

Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

Eric Tucker And Richard Lardner, The Associated Press

Previous story
Leaders descend on national capital in anticipation of Monday’s televised debate
Next story
Hong Kong protesters rebuild Lennon Wall, clash with China supporters in Richmond

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: Week of September 29 – October 5, 1912

Dave Humphrey Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

‘Unprecedented’ downturn in coal results in uncertainties for Teck

Company says downturn could result in hiring freeze, projects halted, equipment parked, jobs lost

Hugs and slugs

Hugs: Big hugs of appreciation go out to the City and the… Continue reading

CBT committed $62.6M in programs, services across the region last year

Columbia Basin Trust is now providing over 70 programs and initiatives to… Continue reading

RCMP seize drugs, cash, in Cranbrook Walmart parking lot

S/Sgt. Barry Graham of the Cranbrook RCMP reports that on October 3,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Truckers create memorial for murdered tourists along Alaska Highway

Man behind initial memorial hopes fellow truck drivers will help keep memorial vibrant, clean

B.C. VIEWS: Massey crossing a bridge too far for NDP

Premier John Horgan focused on high-speed train to Seattle

Hong Kong protesters rebuild Lennon Wall, clash with China supporters in Richmond

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Station

Leaders descend on national capital in anticipation of Monday’s televised debate

This will be first time all six Canadian party leaders have squared off in person on the same debate stage

Rittich stops 34 shots as Flames blank Canucks 3-0

Vancouver drops second straight to open NHL season

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

Vernon Mountie to walk 239 kilometres and raise awareness for PTSD

Sgt. Rob Farrer to raise awareness about PTSD on the force through 60-hour walk

This year’s World Teacher’ Day calls for supporting ‘a vibrant teaching force’

Teachers and students alike will not be in class for this year’s international celebration on Oct. 5

VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Most Read