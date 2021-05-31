Keegan Myra receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Keegan Myra receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming soon: Interior Health

Eight weeks after your first dose, you will receive your invitation to book your second jab

Interior Health (IH) announced on Monday (May 31) that second-dose vaccination clinics will be up and running soon.

More than 518,000 doses have been administered throughout the region. As B.C. receives more vaccines and the immunization program continues to accelerate, IH said second-dose clinics are now being coordinated.

“People are beginning to receive notifications telling them it’s time to book their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said.

“This means our clinics are returning to rural and remote communities, and we are adding new hours and options at our larger urban clinics to make it as easy as possible for people to get their first and second dose.”

As of May 27, people who received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be notified to book their second dose eight weeks after their first jab.

“Everyone should register and schedule their vaccination as soon as possible,” she said.

The Interior’s vaccine rollout is a collaborative effort between IH and the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA). Throughout the region, IH and FNHA immunizers have delivered 485,143 first doses and 32,885 second doses for a total of 518,028 doses.

For a list of IH vaccination information, including clinic locations, visit this website. To register to book your vaccine appointment, visit the province’s website or call 1-833-838-2323.

READ MORE: Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill
Next story
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

Just Posted

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Regional hospital board planning for large infrastructure projects

The regional hospital board is planning for large infrastructure projects on the… Continue reading

Keegan Myra receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming soon: Interior Health

Eight weeks after your first dose, you will receive your invitation to book your second jab

FortisBC will be working on natural gas pipelines in the East Kootenay this summer. Trevor Crawley photo.
FortisBC continuing upgrade projects on pipelines in the East Kootenay

FortisBC will continue working on projects throughout the East Kootenay in the… Continue reading

The flag at half mast at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Buildling in Cranbrook, Monday, May 31. Corey Bullock photo
MLA writes of “terrible and tragic discovery” at former residential school

Flags at half-mast after remains of 215 children discovered near Kamloops

.
Notices for second COVID-19 dose dates being sent out: Interior Health

Notices for booking an appointment for second doses of COVID-19 vaccination are… Continue reading

Idlewild Evenings
Idlewild Evenings: Two Canada Goose families meet at day’s end

Tow Canada Goose families meet up at day’s end at Idlewild Park… Continue reading

A greeter wears a face mask as people wait for a table at a restaurant in Old Montreal, Sunday, May 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime minister: Canada won’t rush re-opening border with the U.S

Trudeau says any easing of restrictions needs to be done carefully and with Canadians’ safety in mind

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with a cane as he leaves a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau walking with cane after he sprained his ankle playing Frisbee

Prime minister inured while playing with kids over the weekend

FILE – A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC to review honorary degree given to bishop who helped run Kamloops residential school

John Fergus O’Grady was granted the honorary degree in 1986

Vernon residents are showing their support for those grieving the loss of 215 children, whose remains were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School May 28, 2021. Residents are asked to put a teddy bear out on their porch at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 and leave the light on. (Leo Isaac photo)
Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims

Residents urged to put a stuffed animal on their porch May 31 at 5 p.m. and leave their light on

Ayana Benning, 5, and her brother Tulsie Benning, 4, marched up with their signs and parents to join the celebration at Braden Main forest service road, where the police exclusion line was breached May 29. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP arrest all but one at Fairy Creek blockade, protesters take it back next day

Crowds of supporters and a car of elders breached the police line

Save Fairy Creek supporters sport red to the May 29 Elders circle gathering to show solidarity with Indigenous People. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Solidarity for Indigenous claims over Tree Forest Licence 46 builds

Over 2,000 show up to save the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island

(Black Press file photo).
14-year-old B.C. teen lost to suspected overdose

RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating,” said Kukpi7 Judy Wilson

Most Read