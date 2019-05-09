Second advance poll nets 657 ballots for upcoming byelection

General election day set for Saturday, May 11, with polls open at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort

In the second round of advance polling for an upcoming municipal byelection, 657 residents cast a vote on Wednesday.

Over two separate days of advance voting, 1,240 votes were tallied leading up to general election day set for Saturday, May 11.

Looking back to a 2017 byelection that culminated with Mike Peabody’s entry into municipal politics, 512 ballots were cast on the second advance poll, while 882 votes were made in the second advance poll during the 2018 general election.

The final opportunity to vote is Saturday May 11th from 8am to 8pm at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

Special voting opportunities are also available for admitted patients or facility residents on Friday, May 10, at the following locations and times:

• Joseph Creek Village (9:00am – 2:00pm)

• Scott Villa (9:15am – 9:45am)

• Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home (10:00am – 11:45am)

• East Kootenay Regional Hospital (1:00pm – 4:30pm)

• Joseph Creek Care Village (2:00pm – 5:30pm)

• Mountain View Village (5:00pm – 5:45pm)