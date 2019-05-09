Second advance poll nets 657 ballots for upcoming byelection

General election day set for Saturday, May 11, with polls open at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort

In the second round of advance polling for an upcoming municipal byelection, 657 residents cast a vote on Wednesday.

Over two separate days of advance voting, 1,240 votes were tallied leading up to general election day set for Saturday, May 11.

Looking back to a 2017 byelection that culminated with Mike Peabody’s entry into municipal politics, 512 ballots were cast on the second advance poll, while 882 votes were made in the second advance poll during the 2018 general election.

The final opportunity to vote is Saturday May 11th from 8am to 8pm at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

Special voting opportunities are also available for admitted patients or facility residents on Friday, May 10, at the following locations and times:

• Joseph Creek Village (9:00am – 2:00pm)

• Scott Villa (9:15am – 9:45am)

• Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home (10:00am – 11:45am)

• East Kootenay Regional Hospital (1:00pm – 4:30pm)

• Joseph Creek Care Village (2:00pm – 5:30pm)

• Mountain View Village (5:00pm – 5:45pm)

Previous story
Health Canada changes cannabis licensing process in bid to cut wait times
Next story
Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Just Posted

Second advance poll nets 657 ballots for upcoming byelection

General election day set for Saturday, May 11, with polls open at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort

Paper Excellence donates to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

Presentation was made at the Skookumchuck Pulp Mill Thursday

Rockies Rowing Club gets on the water

The 2019 season has started with the club getting out for recreation and competitive use

Young women have boxing on the ropes

Four Cranbrook Eagle boxers are showing their dedication to the sport

BCTF president tours through Southeast Kootenay school district

Glen Hansman talks teacher shortages, status of new collective bargaining agreement negotiations

VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Vehicle collision on Highway 95 kills 32-year-old man

Golden-Field RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate

Berry sisters murder trial: defence draws comparison to unsolved Vancouver Island slashing

Woman attacked in her home less than a kilometre away from Andrew Berry’s apartment

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Research suggests support for legalization has dropped to 50.1 per cent from 68.6 per cent in 2017

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Most Read