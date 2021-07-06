A makeshift memorial is set up near the site of the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

A makeshift memorial is set up near the site of the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

Searchers discover body of Canadian killed in Miami building collapse

Three Canadians are among the 113 people who remain unaccounted for

The body of a Canadian has been found at the site of a collapsed condo in southern Florida.

Global Affairs Canada says the Canadian is among the 32 dead in the collapse that occurred on June 24.

The government agency says three other Canadians are among the 113 people who remain unaccounted for.

Global Affairs Canada says it sends its condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse and notes that three different Canadian families have been affected by the tragedy.

A ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed condo building faced new threats from the weather as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing Florida.

Local officials say search crews can work through rain, but lightning from unrelated thunderstorms have forced them to pause at times, and a garage area in the rubble has filled with water.

Canadian consular officials in Miami said they are providing direct support to the family of the deceased and to the families of the unaccounted individuals.

Global Affairs Canada said it will also continue to liaise with local authorities in case they have any updates to provide.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Florida officials pledge multiple probes into fatal condo collapse

Previous story
Evacuations slow as B.C. welcomes out-of-province firefighters to help
Next story
Unauthorized target shooting range causing concern in Meadowbrook

Just Posted

This year’s Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club Hans Saenger Memorial Trap Shoot takes place on May 27 at the Forest Grove Shooting Range and invites all members and non-members to get in on the action. File photo. There are authorized target ranges that shooters can use at Ta Ta Creek Lost Dog FSR or the trap and skeet range on Wycliffe flats. Black Press file
Unauthorized target shooting range causing concern in Meadowbrook

Parkland Middle School will be the new site for Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic moving to Parkland Middle School

A thunderstorm, with lightning, pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for East Kootenay region

BC Wildfire Service responded to a wildfire in the Moyie River region southwest of Cranbrook on Friday afternoon. Chad St. Pierre Photography photo.
Wildfire activity picks up in the Kootenays