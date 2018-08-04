Search Warrant Results in Two Cranbrook Residents Arrested and Drugs Seized

On August 2, 2018 at approximately 9:00 PM, the Cranbrook RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, General Duty Members and the Police Dog Service executed a Search Warrant on a residence in the 800 block of 13th Street South, Cranbrook.

Earlier in the day, two subjects at the residence were taken into custody for Drug Trafficking and a Search Warrant was sought for the residence.

Upon search of the residence, a large quantity of illicit street drugs were seized including suspected cocaine and marijuana with an estimated street value of approximately $100,000.

Evidence of a drug trafficking operation was observed and documented.

An imitation firearm was also located and seized during the search.

In addition to the illicit materials seized, three motor vehicles have been seized as suspected proceeds of crime, with an estimated value of approximately $100,000. Forfeiture to the Crown will be pursued for these items.

Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking have been sworn against two Cranbrook residents, Ryan JOLIE and Sarah CONVEY. Both remain in police custody pending judicial proceedings.

“This is a significant drug seizure for the East Kootenay Region and it will certainly reduce the amount of illicit drugs available in the near future,” said Sgt. Chris Dodds with th Cranbrook detachment. “Continued efforts by our dedicated members to reduce drugs and crime in the city and surrounding areas continue to show substantial results. Drug seizures such as this contribute to the safety and security of East Kootenay residents and the Cranbrook RCMP will continue work hard to promote public safety”.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is urged to contact the Cranbrook RCMP (250-489-3471) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

