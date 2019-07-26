Aaron Kingma and his daughter. (GoFundMe)

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

The body of a Calgary man has been recovered from the Peace River in northeast British Columbia, nearly one month after he was swept away while fishing.

In a social media post, the family of Aaron Kingma says his body was spotted Tuesday by a family living along the Peace River near Hudson’s Hope, west of Fort St. John.

ALSO READ: Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current.

The post says RCMP have positively identified the body.

The family is now making arrangements to return Kingma’s body to Calgary.

He is survived by a wife and two daughters, aged nine and one.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death
Next story
Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Just Posted

Castlegar police seek missing indigenous woman

Darilee Nolie was last seen earlier this week.

Water service at Kotoenay St. project shut down due to emergency repairs

The city is shutting down water services to residential and business properties… Continue reading

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

MLAs get earful on liquor, cannabis regulations

Tom Shypitka, John Yap hear local feedback on liquor, cannabis issues

City installs sculpture art walk downtown

Sculptures from numerous BC artists installed as part of community vibrancy initiative

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death

Police watchdog finds police not responsible for death at detachment

VIDEO: Black Press Media presents its Miss BC 2019 documentary

The 17th annual pageant was held June 29-July 1 in Fort Langley

Most Read